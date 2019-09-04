Woman shot to death in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, police say

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death Wednesday morning in east Charlotte, police said.

The unidentified body was found along the 3400 block of Biscayne Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Her identity will be released pending family notification.

Biscayne Drive appears to be shut down and drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

Investigators said the official cause of death is unknown at this time. The body was discovered by someone who was out on a walk.

The crime scene is located behind Eastway Middle School. FOX 46 reached out to CMS to see if the school was on lockdown but got no response by the time of publishing. Detectives later confirmed the school had been locked down for approximately 18 minutes and was then reopened. They believe it did not happen during school hours.

This is the 75th homicide of 2019 in Charlotte and the first of September.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story and we will have more updated information as it comes in.