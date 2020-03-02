Woman stabbed on CATS bus hospitalized with serious injuries

article

A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed on a CATS bus this afternoon.

Police were called tp the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Triangle Road around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman who had been stabbed by another woman. The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium for treatment.

A suspect was detained and police are investigating her involvement in the incident. No other information has been released at this time.