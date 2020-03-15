Woman struck in Hickory Grove hit-and-run dies

article

A woman who was struck in a hit-and-run earlier this month in the Hickory Grove area died on Saturday as a result from her injuries, officials say.

Officers responded to calls near 10700 Parkton Road around 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital. Tammie Pennington, 51, was the victim and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Detectives were able to collect evidence from the suspect's car although no description of the vehicle has been given at this time.

This remains an active and open investigation.