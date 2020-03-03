Woman threatened to shoot during Food Lion robbery

article

A woman has been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on Monday at a Food Lion in Lancaster County, police say.

Officers responded to calls about a robbery at the Food Lion located at 937 N. Main Street. An initial investigation revealed that Lancaster resident Kadence Swindall, 21, approached the service counter, handed over a note saying she was going to rob the place, and that she had accomplices outside.

A description was given to police and a search began. Another deputy revealed they had dealt with a similar suspect earlier in the evening. Swindall was located shortly after.

“Teamwork between the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department put an end to this crime spree, before it even got going good," Chief Grant said.