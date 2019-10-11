Woman wanted for kidnapping 3-year-old NC girl identified by police

article

A manhunt is underway for a 22-year-old kidnapping suspect in North Carolina, though the missing 3-year-old girl she reportedly abducted has been found safe.

The suspect has been identified as N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro.

The 3-year-old child that Lancaster is accused of abducting, Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment, was found alive and well Thursday night after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl on Wednesday, said Greensboro Police.

ABDUCTED 3-YEAR-OLD NC GIRL FOUND SAFE OUTSIDE CHURCH; SEARCH FOR SUSPECT UNDERWAY

Lancaster, who police released surveillance footage of, was identified on Friday, Oct. 11. Police said she is wanted for first-degree kidnapping. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911.

Lancaster is described as a black female in her 20's with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Ahlora Lindiment, 3, was safely located on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Greensboro and reunited with her family.