Woman who left 1-year-old boy in hot car in Pineville was foster mom

Pineville police say the woman who left a one-year-old boy in a hot car in Pineville, leading to his death, was a foster parent, not his biological mom.

Detectives say the biological mother was not involved in this case, but are still not releasing the name of the foster mom.

The one-year-old boy was found in the backseat of the car in the Lowe's parking lot at McMullen Shopping Center just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.

“Every life saving measure was attempted but unfortunately failed,” said Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley.

Officials have not yet said how long the baby was in the car for, but say the foster mom worked nearby, and that the child was likely in the car for most of the day.

The foster mom is cooperating with police, who say they are still working to determine if the child's death was accidental. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. There i

s no additional information from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office at this time, but police say they are remaining in close contact with them.