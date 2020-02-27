Woman with concealed-carry permit fends off would-be robber in Little Village

article

A woman with a concealed-carry permit stopped a robbery Thursday after exchanging gunfire with the would-be robber in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The woman was standing in front of her home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 24th Place when a male approached her with a gun and demanded her property, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old refused to hand over her things, and instead pulled out a gun of her own, police said. The two exchanged gunfire as the male ran off, and no one was struck.

Area Central detectives are investigating.