Woman’s fiancé heartbroken following deadly hit-and-run in Caldwell County; suspect still on the loose

A Lenoir man is heartbroken and distraught after his fiancé and the mother of his child was killed in a hit-and-run. At this time, the driver still hasn’t been caught.

The only real sign anything happened at this corner of Harper Avenue and Fairview Drive in Lenoir is the makeshift memorial that's been set up with pink balloons and crosses.

Many here know why it's here, but who it's for is a completely different story.

“She was the light of anybody's day, no matter how good or bad it was. A good southern girl, loved to hunt, loved to be outdoors,” Bradley Bumgarner.

Bumgarner was Marriah Warren's fiancé. They lived together, had a child together, and were together for eight years. They were planning on getting married and even thinking of having more children.

MAN WANTED IN HIT-AND-RUN CRASH THAT KILLED 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IN CALDWELL COUNTY

“The sparkle she had in her eyes were brighter than any star in the sky,” Bumgarner said.

Advertisement

The love was palpable, and that's what makes the last 24 hours so tough.

Lenor Police say Warren’s car was hit at the corner of Harper and Fairview around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the driver of the other car, Kenneth Davis, ran away from the scene, leaving a passenger in his car, and Warren, fighting to survive.

Sadly, she didn’t make it.

“She went to borrow money to help us pay bills, she was taking care of her family,” Bumgarner said.

The crash happened just a half-mile from where Warren lived. Davis now faces a hit-and-run charge once he's found.

“He knew what he was doing, he should've been more careful,” Bumgarner said.



For now, the family is still in shock: A fiancé with a broken heart and young daughter, just three years old, trying to come to grips with the loss.

“She’s all I got left right now, and I’ve got to focus on her, be strong for her.”

