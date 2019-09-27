Women accused of leaving toddlers in car while shoplifting at Northlake Mall

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help locating two women they say left two toddlers in a hot car outside Northlake Mall while they were shoplifting.

The incident happened between 12:32 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Northlake Mall located at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Resa Washington and Tiyana Edmonds, both 27.

Resa Washington is wanted by CMPD on charges of child neglect and larceny (Source: CMPD).

The pair are wanted on charges of child neglect, larceny, and resisting a public officer. Washington faces an additional charge of driving with a revoked license.

Tiyana Edmonds is wanted by CMPD on charges of child neglect and larceny (Source: CMPD).

Police said the two women left the two children inside the vehicle unattended in the parking lot and then went into the mall to steal items. While they were inside, one of the toddlers left the vehicle and was walking alone in the parking lot before a good Samaritan stopped to help him.

The suspects entered a retail store and concealed merchandise in shopping bags and then passed all points of sale to exit. One of the suspects took the child from the witness before entering a vehicle.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspects but they fled the scene in a mint green Chrysler 300 with a temporary paper tag in the rear back window.

Police say this is the vehicle the suspects used to get away in.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600