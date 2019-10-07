Women in scrubs work together to allegedly rob employee at Concord store; spend $700 at Target

article

The Concord Police Department is searching for two women who reportedly worked together to rob an employee at a local business and then used the stolen cash and credit cards to purchase $700 in Visa gift cards at a nearby Target.

The theft happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Molly Malone's Boutique in Concord.

The owner of the store, Amanda Rogers, tells FOX 46 the two women, dressed in scrubs, worked together to steal a wallet from one of the employees. Rogers said one suspect sidetracked the employee while the other woman went into the stockroom and grabbed the wallet.

Photo: Molly Malone's Boutique

The two women then reportedly went to a nearby Target and spent about $700 in Visa gift cards, according to Rogers.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000.