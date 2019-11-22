Worker observed stirring rice with paint stick during inspection at Charlotte restaurant

article

A Charlotte restaurant is getting slapped with multiple violations by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Health following some alarming discoveries at the business this month.

The inspection was held on Monday, Nov. 18 at China Fun located at 5716 Wyalong Drive in Charlotte.

Among the restaurant's multiple violations were food being improperly stored, cooked wings and General Tso's chicken cooled at room temperature since the day before, and a Lowes wooden paint stirring stick being used to stir rice in the cooker.

China Fun received a 85.5 grade by the Department of Environmental Health, which is a B.

Click here to view their full inspection report.