World War II-era bomber plane crashes near Connecticut airport, injuries reported

Officials said a World War II-era bomber plane crashed Wednesday near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut with multiple injuries reported.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont said the B-17 plane crashed Wednesday morning. Fire and dark smoke could be seen billowing above the area.

Connecticut State Police confirmed to FOX News that injuries were reported, but could not give an exact number or confirm how many people were on board the plane when it crashed.

Photos show smoke billowing above the site of the crash near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. (Photo credit: Twitter / @TonyArreguin75)

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport said on Twitter. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the vintage plane crashed at the end of a runway while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport, adding that it is a civilian registered aircraft and not flown by the military.

Advertisement

It also wasn’t clear where the plane was going, Lamont spokesman Max Reiss told the Associated Press. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away.

“In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened,” he said. “The ball of fire was very big.”

A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.