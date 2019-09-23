World War II veteran asks for 100 cards to celebrate his 100th birthday

A World War II veteran from Texas will soon celebrate his 100th birthday and is hoping to mark the momentous occasion with help from people around the world.

James South is a resident at the Brookdale assisted living facility in Watauga, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. South will turn 100 on Oct. 7, and the facility recently posted an image of the veteran holding a sign on Facebook.

“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” the sign reads in part.

The facility hopes to make this birthday “his most special year yet” and wants to help South reach his goal.

James South, a World War II veteran and resident of Watauga, Texas, will turn 100 on Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo credit: Brookdale Watauga)

His son, Jim South, has a three-day celebration planned for his father’s 100th birthday, which includes playing golf, eating chicken fried steak and catfish and spending time with family, according to CNN.

Those who wish to send him a birthday card with a special message can do so at:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, TX 76148

The veteran plans to hang cards in his room, CNN reported. His son said they already contacted the local post office about a possible increase in mail.

