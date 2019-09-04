Wrightsville Beach residents prepare homes, evacuate area as storm moves in

The Wrightsville Beach area could take a big hit from Hurricane Dorian as it moves up the Southeast Coast.

Wrightsville Beach residents Lisa and Michael Todd aren't taking any chances.

“It’s not bad--a one or two isn't bad--but when you stay on the beach it's a little different it's time to leave in my opinion,” said Lisa.

The Todd's and others families made sand bags Wednesday morning as residents on Wrightsville Beach finished last minute preparations ahead of the storm.

“We have some final preparations to do and bring a few things in that might blow away,” she said.

They hope the sandbags do their job after their house flooded during Hurricane Florence.

“We have two more bags to do,” Lisa said. “Hopefully we're going to be fine.”

After they finish up, they say they’re hitting the road, which is exactly what Police Chief Dan House wants.

“It’s really imperative that you listen to the warnings and you do leave the island,” said House.

A mandatory evacuation started at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police set up at the bridge into Wrightsville Beach talking to everyone driving up.

“The storm is projected to pass about 30 miles of the beach,” House said.

With several tide cycles taking place in the next two days the chief is most concerned about storm surge.

“Once the winds reach tropical storm force winds we will no longer be responding,” House said.