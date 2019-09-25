WWII Marine veteran celebrates 98th birthday with wife of 72 years

Charlotte native and World War II Marine veteran Coy Shue ushered in his 98th birthday in style on Tuesday with friends and family in his east Charlotte home.

Shue fought in multiple wars not limited to but including Saipan, Tianian, and Iwo Jima.

"I love America, I love what it stands for, and I'd do it all over again if I had to."

A number of marines gathered around his kitchen table, ate cake and ice cream, and talked about how Shue is really the standard in which they all strive to be.

"Good family, good friends, we don't drink, we don't smoke, and we're Christians. We try to be friends to everybody," the couple stated when asked about the secret to a long marriage and life.

Shue and his wife met in the 1940's at a cotton mill in the NoDa neighborhood, which is where they both grew up.