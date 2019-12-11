Xanax, cocaine, pot seized during Conover traffic stop

article

A man was arrested when he was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop on Friday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office announced.

The traffic stop occurred near I-40 in Conover and Farley was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.

A fake registration plate was found on the vehicle he was driving.

“Our SEG unit continues to work diligently to take drugs off our streets and out of our communities," Sheriff Donald Brown said. "This unit is making a positive difference in our fight against crime in Catawba County."

Charles Farley, 34, faces multiple narcotics charges including distribution and driving with a revoked license.