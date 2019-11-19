Yes, Nerds-flavored candy canes are a thing

article

If your holidays need a little more sweet and sour or if you need to spruce up and add a little more dazzle to your Christmas tree, we have you covered.

Yes, you can now by Nerds-flavored candy canes, according to Walmart.

For a limited time Nerds-flavored candy canes will be available for purchase. 12 packs go for $2 bucks apiece.

Flavors include Tropical Punch, Road Rush Strawberry, What-a-Melon, Oh So Very Cherry, and Gotta Have Grape.