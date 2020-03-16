YMCA, Gold's Gym closing to fight virus

article

The YMCA is closing to fight the coronavirus.

"Following updated recommendations from the CDC, Governor Cooper, public school systems and our state and local health departments, we are temporarily suspending all YMCA member access, activities and programs from our branches and camps," YMCA President and CEO of Greater Charlotte Todd Tibbits said in a statement on Monday.

"This includes facility access, group fitness classes and wellness programs/activities in all YMCA branches. This is effective at close of business for each facility on Tuesday, March 17, and will last at least through April 1."

Meanwhile, Gold's Gym announced on Monday they are closing locations nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are three locations in the Charlotte metro area including one in the Epicentre. Gold's has another location near Huntersville and there is a location outside of the 485 loop not far from PNC Pavilion.