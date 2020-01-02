York beauty shop owner locks 17-year-old suspect in room during attempted robbery

article

A 17-year-old suspect tried to rob a York, South Carolina beauty supply shop Thursday morning but was quickly locked in a room until police could arrive, according to the York Police Department.

The incident began Thursday morning, Dec. 2 in the 200 block of South Congress Street. Police said the suspect tried to rob the business but the owner of the beauty shop took charge, locking the suspect in a room and calling 911. The store is right next to a barbershop.

SWAT was called to the scene, shutting down the road near downtown York. South Congress Street was temporarily closed between California Street and Galilean.

Drivers and citizens were being asked to avoid the area Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old is now in custody and no injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.