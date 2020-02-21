York County deputies searching for missing woman

article

Deputies in York County are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen for almost a week.

The Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Tamara D. Thompson was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 on Kingsburry Road in York.

Thompson is a white woman with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She is 5'5" tall, weighing about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or York County Crimestoppers at 803-628-3059.