York County Detective Mike Doty remembered 2 years after deadly ambush

Friday marks two years since Detective Mike Doty passed away from his injuries following a 911 call that set in motion the events of a terrifying ambush that resulted in injuring three other law enforcement officers in York County.

Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergent Buddy Brown, and Sergeant Kyle Cummings have all recovered from their injuries and returned to duty.

The York County Sheriff's Office marked the 2018 tragedy by releasing a three-part documentary series. The department shared the footage again this week.

In the hour-long videos shared on YouTube, some of the law enforcement involved shared what they witnessed during the ambush.

Det. Micheal Doty, along with three other law enforcement officers, were shot while searching for domestic violence suspect Christian McCall on Jan. 16, 2018. Police said McCall ambushed the officers while they were searching for him overnight in a wooded area near his house located at 3042 Farrier Lane.

The suspect, McCall, was also shot by law enforcement during the ordeal. He pleaded guilty to all charges on May 22, 2018, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

There was an incredible outpouring of support from the community following the deadly shooting. Hundreds attended Deputy Doty's funeral in 2018. His procession took more than two hours before everyone arrived from the church.

Law enforcement officers and the York County community have honored the slain detective in various ways, including a memorial bike ride, donating to non-profits in his honor, a partnership with NASCAR, and naming a stretch of highway for him.

In the documentary released by the sheriff's office, Doty's brother Chris said there's one thing he will never forget.

"It's just his heart. The way he loved. You know, obviously people know that Mike wasn't always the most pleasant, but that was the outside. The inside was just pure love," Chris Doty said. "It didn't matter who you are. Or who you were. If he was your friend or family member it was just his pure love."

