York County hospital volunteer of 40 years retires

A York County woman who has been getting results at a hospital in Rock Hill for more than 40 years is walking out of the doors for the last time.



On any normal Friday you'd find Judy Fewell at the the Piedmont Medical Center gift shop. For her, going there to volunteer just felt right.

“I needed to use my mind, my brain, and I could do it on my own terms,” Fewell said.

A job, while unpaid, that was like any other and that work that has lasted for more than four decades for her.

“Normally, I come in at 8 a.m. to clean up before we open up at 9 a.m.,” she said.

But Dec. 27 was her last Friday there. After all the decades of volunteering, she's calling it a day.

“She is going to be very much missed,” gift shop manager Grace Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has only been doing the work since May and says no one in the shop quite knew the place like Miss Judy.

The proceeds from the shop go to benefit nursing scholarships.

“She knows the ins and outs of the hospital and of volunteerism,” Hutchinson says.

Fewell has spent thousands of hours helping out at the hospital.

“Somewhere over six, but not sure how close to 7000 hours,” Fewell said. “Now because I’m having difficulty with one of my legs. I'm going to get it worked on, and we'll see what happens.”

Fewell says it’s not necessarily for good though.

“If I was ever really needed, yes, and I’ll be back her to shop, because I’ve made some dear friends,” she said.

For many in the hospital, this Friday was the end of an era.

“I didn't get paid in money, but I got paid in blessings.”

Blessings that she says are beyond measure.