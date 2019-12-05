York County Humane Society releases new video of purple-haired bandit

The Humane Society of York County has released new video of a thief stealing from a donation area for their thrift store.

The videos, taken Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, show what appears to be the same person hitting the donation area each time.

In both occurrences, the person can be seen going into an unlocked storage area in Fort Mill, then taking off with trash bags.

In one video, the person can be seen trying to take an item and being momentarily shocked by an alarm going off, but still taking off with what appeared to be a room divider.

"It's both bright sunlight, not anything hidden, so it's obvious who is doing it," said executive director Mary Beth Knapp.

Knapp said the outpouring of comments in regards to the incident and views the initial theft video received is leading the Humane Society to formally file a report with the York County Sheriff's Office.

Knapp is encouraging anyone with information on who the person is in the video to contact authorities.