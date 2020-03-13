York County man drowns after falling off boat

Crews in York County recovered the body of a man who they say fell off a boat while fishing alone on a pond.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13 at a private pond off Rainey Avenue in Sharon. Emergency crews said a man fell from his boat and went missing.

The Department of Natural Resources responded with their Dive Team. DNR is investigating the drowning incident.