York County man finds animal remains scattered around community

A York County man said an abundance of animal remains found in his community led him to file a complaint with state health officials.

Richard Lanier has family property off Propst Road. Lanier shared pictures with FOX46 showing numerous bones and other remains of animals near his property, which he said have essentially had been dumped.

"On my property, you could probably walk a 100-yard radius and, if I had to guess, you could probably pick up around 40 to 50 skulls," said Lanier.

State law requires animal remains that aren't livestock to be properly disposed of, burned, or buried under three feet of dirty and not near water.

The pictures provided to FOX46 showed remains of at least two animals partially submerged in water,.

When a FOX46 crew visited the area Friday night, they also found remains of what appeared to be a decapitated animal carcass lying near a creek in that area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Envioronmental Control said they are investigating the dumping report.

Concerns continue in york county -- as more and more dead animals continue to be dumped in a neighborhood..

the details -- are enough to make your stomach turn

The remains were enough to get the attention of health and environment officials.

and while we were out getting video on this story--

we came across another animal that appeared to have been dumped in that same area.

Along propst road in york county---

investigators say something has been happening enoguh to get the attention of everyone.

and when fox46 went out there--

it didn't take too long to see why.

what you see here, blurred, are animal remains.

that animal we came across also appears to be missing its head.

Richard lanier / found animal remains near property

13927-you can see anything out here, from coon to squirrel, rabbit, deer, fox, bobcat, coyote. And livestock, domesticated of course.--13938

richard lanier has family property out in the area---

and says he noticed the problem about two years ago.

he started taking pictures of some of the mess he found--

animal remains scattered, essentially dumped.

Richard lanier / found animal remains near property

14054-on my property, you could probably walk a 100 yard radius and, if i had to guess, you could probably pick up around 40-50 skulls--14102

what you see here should not happen.

south carolina law is clear on this.

dead animal remains should be properly disposed, burned, or buried--

and it can't be near or in water.

there's a public health aspect---

plus, it keeps wild animals out--

the pictures show this all happening.

state law would consider this a crime--

specifically, a misdemeanor.

Richard lanier / found animal remains near property

14244-it's so rural, it's easy to dump a carcass out here and get away with it--14247

the department of health and environment control says they are investigating the dumping.

lanier believes someone in the area has made a mess that has led him to keep a closer eye on his kids.

Richard lanier / found animal remains near property

14354-we have coyotes on game cameras about 50 yards from the residence, so it's scary--14359

There's no word on the outcome of the investigation just yet.

we are in touch with d-hec right now and we will let you know what we find out.