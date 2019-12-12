York County man wanted for sexually assaulting a child

article

The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Sheriff's Office says Kevin Leonardo Guzman-Gutierrez, 24, engaged in sexual conduct with a child between the ages of 11 and 14.

Guzman-Gutierrez is described as 5'5", weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff's Office says he is known to frequent the Fort mill and Charlotte area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.