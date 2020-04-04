York County Sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19

article

The York County Sheriff's Office said an employee tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

Officials say he sought treatment and is at home on quarantine, where he has been for about two weeks. Four other employees have also quarantined themselves as a precaution.

It is unclear if the employee contracted COVID-19 as a result of job related interaction, but the sheriff's office says they have no reason to believe that anyone in the county has been put in risk of contracting the virus due to this individual.