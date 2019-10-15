York County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

article

York County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a missing woman.

The Sheriff's Office says Melanie Manera did not show up for a scheduled doctor's appointment Tuesday. She was last seen around 5:00 a.m. at Wesley Amaker Road in York wearing a striped shirt and cropped pants.

Manera may be driving a 2016 yellow convertible Volkswagen Beetle. She is known to frequent Hollywood Cemetery in Gastonia.

Anyone with information on Manera's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the York County Sheriff's Office.