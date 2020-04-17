‘You did it!’: Video shows COVID-19 patient leave hospital

article

A woman who spent 21 days hospitalized with coronavirus, including nine days on a ventilator, was allowed to go home Friday.

Nancy Blodgett was released from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, which posted video online of hospital staff lining the hallways to clap and cheer for her as she was wheeled to the elevator.

“Good job, Nancy,” a staff member told her.

“You did it! You did it!” another said.

Blodgett waved and gave a thumbs up sign in response.