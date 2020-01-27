Young girl getting results for kids in need

This is seven-year-old Malia Okoio. Once a week Malia along with her mother pack bags full of toys, clothes and snacks and goes to a mall or playground -- to put a smile on kids’ faces.

“My favorite part is just giving toys and food to other people and to make sure that they stay happy,” said Malia.

Her mother says the idea was all her daughter's to start her weekly giveaway.

“I was definitely surprised. I was humble and supportive because you don’t find a lot of kids thinking about others, especially other kids,” said her mother Queen.

Malia says being able to make a kids’ day makes warms her heart.

“I feel proud of myself and I am really happy to do this because I want to make sure every kid, boy and girl is happy,” said Malia.

Her mother adds the feedback so far has been positive with people even offering ideas on how to make Malia's bigger and better.

Helping the community is in the family's blood. Eventually, the mother hopes to open a Boys and

Girls Club, but in the meantime, she enjoys watching her first-grader understand she has the ability to impact other people.

“Basically just trying to build a rapport and show others we've been blessed so we are simply just trying to be a blessing to others,” said Queen.