Yum! Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese in select cities across the U.S.

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Get ready to add more cheese to the already delicious and popular menu at Chick-fil-A.

A South Carolina store is adding Mac and Cheese as a side option to their menu.

The South Carolina location, on Woodruff Road in Greenville, will start selling the cheesy goodness on Monday, August 12, they said.

The restaurant chain started testing the iconic comfort food in late 2018 at restaurants in four states, according to Business Insider. Chick-Fil-A first began experimenting with a Mac and Cheese menu item in July 2017.

The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It is available at select locations in:

Baltimore, Maryland

Greensboro, North Carolina

Houston and San Antonio, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix, Arizona.

Business Insider reports that the fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes, including one that featured cauliflower, before settling on this one.

The price for a side order of mac and cheese differs per market, but starts at $2.79 for a medium-sized side and $4.39 for a large side. Customers in the six test markets can also order mac and cheese off the catering menu as a small for $33 or large tray option for $64.50, Chick-fil-A said.

Chick-fil-A said the tests have gone well, but it's unclear if or when the side will be available in all markets.