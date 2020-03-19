Zoo America showing off animals in live ‘virtual visits’
article
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Zoo America is keeping children entertained and educated at home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week Zoo America began doing Facebook live events highlighting their animals.
Yesterday the zoo Highlighted Stella the skunk and Tuesday was all about river otters. Thursday's star will be the lynx.
Zoo America’s Facebook live event is every weekday at 11 a.m.
Click here for information on their next 'virtual visit'!