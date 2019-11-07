Date Night with Jake and Page: Jeff Tonidanel and Jamie Brown

article

Welcome to another round of Date Night!

In this episode, we chat with Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown, the husband-wife duo behind some of Charlotte's favorite restaurants.

Jeff and Jamie co-own several of the NoDa neighborhood's favorite spots, including Haberdish, Crepe Cellar, Growlers Pourhouse and Reigning Doughnuts. Both are business-savvy, MBA-carrying entrepreneurs who had careers outside of the culinary industry before quitting and traveling internationally to figure out what they wanted to do when they grew up. Fortunately for the Queen City, they settled on becoming restaurateurs, and the rest is history.

Jamie opened up about a health scare she experienced more than a year ago and how that helped shape an extremely regimented diet and approach to health and wellness. It's a new normal for the couple, and as they explained, provides for light-hearted moments when they get invited to food tastings and other culinary-related events and Jeff takes not only Jamie, but their chefs as well - a third wheel who will actually be able to eat. We chatted about their crazy lives, their three kids and an exciting new project of theirs coming to the Plaza Midwood neighborhood and much more.

Be sure to check out Jamie and Jeff's restaurants in NoDa on your next date night! We’d love to hear from you as well! Please subscribe, share, comment and also suggest ideas for future guests!

