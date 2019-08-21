News
Weather
Traffic
Good Day
Sports
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
World
Politics
Unusual
FOX 46 News App
Weather
Closings
Closings Admin
Traffic
Gas Prices
Weather App
Good Day
Nick's Picks
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets & Animals
Watch Live
Sports
Panthers
Hornets
Auto Racing
FOX Sports App
Entertainment
Contests
What's On FOX
About Us
Personalities
TV Schedule
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Sports
post
Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
post
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
post
NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood dies at 93
Carolina Panthers
View More
Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
video
Glory Days Apparel Tailgate Collection
Cam Newton injured in preseason game; initial X-ray comes back clear
View More
Charlotte Hornets
View More
video
Hornets Hoops Camp
Broadcaster Chris Kroeger, Charlotte Hornets part ways
video
Glory Days Apparel Embracing NBA All Star Weekend
Kemba Walker named starter for 2019 NBA All-Star game
View More
NASCAR
View More
NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood dies at 93
16-year-old NASCAR driver receives high school diploma before race
Heartbreaking 'NASCAR funeral' for 5-year-old cancer victim
SMI wants to become private NASCAR track operator
View More
Charlotte Knights
video
New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams on Good Day Charlotte
video
Comedian John O'Hurley
video
"Caballeros de Charlotte" Game
video
Knights Uptown Rundown