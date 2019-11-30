article

When Stanford’s nine-game winning streak in the Big Game ended with a loss to California, the Cardinal’s bowl hopes died as well.

For the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season on The Farm in 2007, the Cardinal will play a game with no chance at making a bowl when they host No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE: #16 NOTRE DAME VS. STANFORD (4 PM, WJZY)

“It’s going to be a test of our character,” linebacker Curtis Robinson said. “It will be real easy for anyone off the street to just quit because we don’t have a bowl game or, you know what I’m saying, we’re not having a great season. Anybody can do that. So I think that it’s going to be a test of our character. If we come out and we show that we prepared like we would any other game, with the motivations of any other game, I think that will be a good sign for the program. And I don’t expect anything less from our team.”

Stanford (4-7) has been one of the country’s most successful programs this decade, winning 98 games and playing in three Rose Bowls and two other BCS games. This season started with high hopes and a No. 25 ranking but a series of injuries and a pair of three-game losing streaks, the Cardinal are having their worst season in more than a decade.

They last missed a bowl in 2008 when they lost their final three games to finish 5-7 in Harbaugh’s second season. They went 4-8 the previous year but even that provided optimism with an historic upset over No. 2 Southern California, a win in the Big Game and vast improvement over a one-win season the previous year.

A win over the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 16 CFP) would provide at least some solace.

“If we just want to tap out and get ready in the offseason, try to come back next year strong, it’s going to show poor character,” tight end Colby Parkinson said. “But that’s not what we have here. We have a group of guys that are all strong and willing to fight. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

There’s probably not a lot at stake for the Irish, either. They have only a remote chance of making a New Year’s Six bowl but are still hoping to match a school record with three straight 10-win seasons.

“I’d say that’s a pretty high bar,” coach Brian Kelly said. “To win 10 out of 12 games each year, given the kind of schedule that we play, if you had that stock, you’d probably be pretty happy.”

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford QB Davis Mills vs. Notre Dame’s pass D. Mills has thrown for 787 yards the past two games but faces an Irish secondary that has been extremely stingy of late. Notre Dame has held its last five opponents to under 140 yards passing and has allowed only 43% of passes to be completed.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: WR Chase Claypool. Claypool has TD catches in three straight games and has 27 catches for 392 yards and six scores over the past four weeks. He tied a school-record with four TD catches against Navy two weeks ago.

Stanford: RB Cameron Scarlett. Scarlett has rushed for 787 yards and six TDs in his final season at Stanford. He ranks 20th in career yards rushing with 1,633 and 10th with 23 TD runs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford has won five straight at home against Notre Dame. ... The Irish have held the opposition scoreless in the first quarter six times this season and have given up just 34 points overall in the opening quarter. ... Notre Dame QB Ian Book’s five career games with at least four TD passes are second in school history to Brady Quinn’s seven. ... The Irish have won three straight games by at least 30 points for the first time since 1989. ... Stanford has 98 wins this decade after winning just 47 in the previous 10 years. ... The Cardinal have won 22 straight nonconference home games since losing to Notre Dame in 2007, including all 17 under coach David Shaw. ... Stanford had nine tackles for loss last week against Cal and at least in 124 straight games.