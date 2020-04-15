180 positions eliminated, about 100 furloughed at Speedway Motorsports

article

Speedway Motorsports announced on Wednesday 180 positions have been eliminated across all departments and about 100 additional employees have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The extraordinary circumstances presented by this pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of the economy have had a significant impact on our business. Since the beginning of the shutdown four weeks ago, we have kept our entire team on full pay while our properties remained dormant," Speedway Motorsports said. "In that time, it has become clear that we must be a more nimble, more efficient organization. As such, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business and eliminate many duplicate positions."

Part of this restructuring included eliminating approximately 180 positions across all departments at Speedway Motorsports' speedways and subsidiaries. Approximately 100 additional employees have been furloughed.

"These decisions were not easy. Our company is providing a severance package to each person affected by job eliminations. Speedway Motorsports remains committed to providing the very best entertainment experience to all who come through our gates when America’s fight against this pandemic is behind us."

Speedway Motorsports staff continues to maintain facilities in preparation for the event days ahead and support the community with outreach efforts during this time of need.