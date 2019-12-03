5 things you need to know about Perry Fewell

article

With the firing of Ron Rivera, Defensive Coordinator Perry Fewell will take over interim duties as the Panthers head coach for the remainder of the season. Here are five things you need to know about the new head coach.

1. Perry Fewell attended South Point High School in Belmont where he played football and went to Lenoir-Rhyne for college.

2. His coaching career includes a Super Bowl title with the New York Giants in XLVI in 2011. He served as defensive coordinator for the Giants in a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.

3. Fewell's coaching tree includes stints with the Bills, Redskins, Jaguars, Bears, and St. Louis Rams. He coached collegiately at UNC, Vanderbilt, Army, and Kent State.

4. Fewell coached under Rivera in 2005 in Chicago. “The biggest thing in working with Perry is that I’m fortunate enough to know who he is,” Rivera said about Fewell on Panthers.com. “He’s a perfectionist, he’s a hard worker.”

5. Fewell credits Gastonia, Cramerton, and Belmont for 'raising me'. He has a scholarship fund set up at his former high school and goes back to engage frequently with current students.