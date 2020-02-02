A glimpse into ex-Panther Tolbert's life after football

All good things come to an end.

Tolbert is no stranger to boxing. This is how he trained every summer to get ready for the regular season.

“Well my best friend, I played with him in San Diego, he was like man, you just gotta come try it, cause he was doing it, and I was like I’m straight, I’ll stick to lifting weights and all that, so I went and did it, and the first time I fell in love with it. My boxing nickname was Basic Instinct because they said I got it, like was a natural at it, so I just continued to do it and the more I did it the better I saw my game become.”

But a career in the ring would have Mike on the ropes in the Tolbert house.

“He asked me actually, what do you think about me getting in the ring post football, and I said absolutely not, there’s no way!,” Shia Tolbert said.

But his wife Shia had a counter punch; open and run their own boxing gym.

"I like boxing, what is this about, so I walk into the Blakeney location, join the gym, did the 6-week challenge, crushed that one, and now I’ve been for a year now, my anniversary was a couple days ago, and I’ve just been hooked,” Shia said.

Rock Box Fitness, a Charlotte-based franchise that combines boxing, kickboxing, and functional training was the perfect partner for the Tolbert's.

“It creates a lifestyle for people and I’m all about helping people as much as I can, and you see all these stories about people that come in, not knowing how to box, just wanting to get in shape, just wanting to be more active whether they are 16 or 60, you’re helping people become more healthy, more aware, it’s something that I’m really interested in,” Mike said.

They plan to open their own Rock Box in the South Park area in the summer of 2020.

“We decided to make charlotte home, and what better place to celebrate being here and home then to celebrate with our community and try to bring something that not only helps people but we’re going to give back through our studio.”

Shia is also looking forward to what the future holds.

“Yea it’s been fun, its been a fun, amazing journey and we’re excited to take our passion for boxing and brand to the next level.”