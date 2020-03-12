ACC cancels remainder of men’s basketball tournament amid coronavirus concerns

article

The remainder of the ACC Tournament has been canceled. The first two rounds were completed before being canceled Thursday afternoon.

The Conference USA has canceled their tournament as well, effectively ending Charlotte’s season.

The Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, PAC 12, and AAC have all canceled their conference tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.

As of now, the NCAA Tournament will continue but with no fans.

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools, and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”