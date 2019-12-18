Alexandria football coach immortalized in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies at 84

Legendary Alexandria high school football coach Herman Boone - who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the iconic film “Remember the Titans” – has died at 84.

The movie celebrated the transformation of race relations in Alexandria in the larger context of the civil rights movement.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The T.C. Williams High School Boosters club referenced Boone’s passing on Twitter.

Former T.C. Williams Head Football Coach Herman Boone. (@TCTitanFootball/Twitter)

Boone took over the team at T.C. Williams team in 1971.

That year, T.C. Williams went undefeated and captured the Virginia state title.

Advertisement

Bill Yoast – an assistant on that team – died earlier this year.

Boone and Yoast united the team in the newly integrated school, forging one of the most successful squads in the state.