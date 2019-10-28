Allen to start against Titans while Newton continues rehab, Rivera says

article

Cam Newton will continue to rehab and Kyle Allen will again be the starter as Panthers quarterback following a dismal 51-13 loss on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, Ron Rivera announced Monday.

The poor performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday only raised further questions about when Newton will be able to return. He traveled with the team for the first time since being sidelined following a loss in week two.

He worked out on the field before the game on Sunday in a sign that he was getting closer to a return.

“Cam is still rehabbing,” Rivera said last week. “There doesn’t have to be a lot of questions, either, just so you know that. I’ll tell you guys where he is on Monday. And I’ll tell you where he is on Wednesday. You don’t need to ask after that, to be honest with you.”

Now the Panthers need to make sure this season doesn’t spiral downward like it did a year ago following a blowout loss. Carolina started 6-2 in 2018 before a 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh started a seven-game skid as Newton struggled with a shoulder injury and the team fell apart.

The Panthers know the questions will come about whether a repeat is in order.

“That’s totally legitimate,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “To ignore that and pretend it’s not going to happen, it happens if you allow it to happen. We allowed it to happen last year, never got our momentum back and it tanked our season. So, we’re going to find out if this group is better. Is this group going to respond better than last year? Is it going to be just one bad game? That’s the plan, but it doesn’t just happen. You’ve got to make that happen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.