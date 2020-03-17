AP: Panthers replacing Newton with Bridgewater as QB

article

Teddy Bridgewater is replacing Cam Newton as the Panthers quarterback. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with Bridgewater, who was an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the league year. The Panthers announced earlier in the day they are parting ways with Newton, who has been with the team since 2011.