Area high school football teams dominate state football championships

The Charlotte state football championships were held on Saturday and four of the five Charlotte-area teams who went came home with hardware.

Charlotte Catholic led the way defeating Bailey, North Carolina's Southern Nash High 23-7 at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of NC State capturing the 3A State Championship. This is Charlotte Catholic's third straight state title.

Vance High School followed suit knocking off Raleigh's Leesville Road High 24-3 at Kenan Stadium on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill to win the 4AA State Championship. Vance led the whole game.

Matthews' Weddington High defeated Sanford's Lee County High 34-14 at Carter-Finley to take home the 3AA State Championship.

Finally Shelby blanked Salisbury 34-0 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest claiming the 2AA State Championship. Shelby scored 20 points in the first quarter.