Cam Newton billboard goes up campaigning for his return

A man who is supporting Cam Newton's return as the Panthers quarterback was able to raise enough money through a GoFundMe to get up a couple of billboards for his cause.

One sign reads #KeepCam1nCarolina2020 and the other says Cam-Olina on it.

Both of the billboards can be seen on I-77 and one is right next to Bank of America Stadium.

Newton's contract is set to expire next season. The Panthers owe him approximately $21 million for the final year but could save around $19 million by cutting him this offseason. Newton underwent surgery earlier this month on his foot for a lisfranc injury and recovery time is expected to be about five months.

Last summer the Panthers franchise QB had surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Newton signed a $120 million contract in 2015 with the Panthers under then-owner Jerry Richardson and GM David Gettleman.