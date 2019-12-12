Cam Newton named 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

article

Quarterback Cam Newton is Carolina’s 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, the Carolina Panthers announced this month.

The award recognizes community service as well as excellence on the field, and while injuries have hampered the former NFL MVP the past two seasons, Newton's commitment to community efforts has been tireless and far-reaching, the Panthers said.

As of Friday morning, Dec. 27, Cam was in first place as the leading vote-getter for the award with around 222,500 votes.

Newton established his own foundation in 2012, identifying three pillars of focus: Every 1 Plays (youth activity, mentoring high school players), Every 1 Gives (donations and community outreach) and Every 1 Learns (diversity and societal education). Together, they make up the foundation’s guiding principle and Newton's personal belief of Every 1 Matters.

Since inception, the Panthers said that the foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Over 12,500 student-athletes and coaches have participated in Newton's EVERY 1 PLAYS initiative and over 11,850 need-based youth have been provided meals and gifts through Newton’s signature annual programs: “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” and “Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh.”

Newton’s off-the-field efforts are significant and purposeful, but perhaps his greatest legacy has been growing the sport of football at the grassroots level and using the game as a gateway to mentor youth, the Panthers said on Thursday. Newton’s passion and enthusiasm for high school football is exemplified by his annual 7-on-7 tournament which featured four events, 85 high school teams and over 2,000 student-athletes in 2019.

