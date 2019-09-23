Cam Newton out against Houston, Kyle Allen to start Sunday

article

Cam Newton will miss his second straight game and Kyle Allen will remain the Panthers starter in Houston on Sunday, the organization announced on Monday.

Allen was named starter after Newton suffered a foot injury in a loss in week three to Tampa Bay in a Thursday night game. Allen shined on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for four touchdowns, 261 yards, and no interceptions enroute to a 38-20 road win.

Newton started the first two games of the season, both losses.

Rivera said Monday on the team's website that Newton needs more time to rest his foot and get better. Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina's third preseason game and then aggravated the injury.

The Panthers (1-2) travel to Houston (2-1) on Sunday (1 p.m., WJZY). Allen will make his third career start.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.