Cam Newton will not travel with team to London

Cam Newton will not travel to London on Sunday when the Panthers face Tampa Bay on Sunday at Tottenham Stadium.

According to the team, doctors have said it is not a good idea for Newton to be on a plane that long or to be standing on the sidelines for four hours with a bad foot. The Panthers starting quarterback is still recovering from a foot injury and was also recovering from off-season shoulder surgery this summer.

Kyle Allen will get his fourth start this season and fifth in his career.

The Panthers (3-2) are looking for a little revenge after losing to the Buccaneers in their home opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Sunday's game can be seen live on Fox 46 Charlotte - WJZY, your home for Panthers football all season long. Coverage begins at 5:30 a.m.