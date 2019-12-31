Charlotte MLS club nabs high-profile talent evaluator as sporting director

article

Charlotte MLS has hired Zorn Krneta as the club's sporting director, the club's first technical staff appointment, announced on Tuesday.

Krneta will be responsible for recruiting coaches, on-field operations, signing players and youth development initiatives.

“This is a hugely exciting time for Charlotte and I am thrilled to be part of this new MLS club,” Zoran said. “David Tepper’s vision, together with the knowledge and expertise of the technical and executive team we are assembling, demonstrate that our goal will be to compete for the MLS Cup title starting from year one.”

Krneta co-founded Star Sports & Entertainment, a global sports agency founded in 2005, and has negotiated contracts for more than 150 players across the globe.

“I don’t see myself getting much sleep over the next 12 months,” Zoran added. “That being said, I relish the challenge that lies ahead and welcome you all to join the fantastic ride that awaits us.”

His resume includes landing players on rosters that include Spain's La Liga, England's English Premier League and Championship, and Italy's Serie A.

Charlotte plans on announcing additional hires for soccer operations in the coming weeks.

“We have been preparing for several months in anticipation of being awarded an MLS expansion franchise,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Zoran is the executive we sought to lead us in our pursuit of building a consistently high-performing team, including winning in our first season. We are delighted to confirm his appointment and also to have him on the case immediately as we begin our journey."

Krneta is expected to officially begin his duties once the United States government approves his work permit.