Charlotte native Daniel Jones named NY Giants starting QB

article

Charlotte native and former Duke standout quarterback Daniel Jones has been named starter for the New York giants, replacing Eli Manning, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jones grew up in Charlotte and attended Charlotte Latin High School.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” said head coach Pat Shurmur. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

Jones was drafted sixth overall this past summer out of Duke. He became a starter at Duke in his sophomore year and took his team to a pair of bowl games and was named MVP in both bowls.

The Giants have struggled to start the season at 0-2.