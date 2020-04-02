Charlotte native, star player has sights set on NFL

Charlotte native Benny Lemay has proven himself on every level: First as a standout rusher at Butler High School, then as the Charlotte 49ers all-time Football Bowl Subdivision rushing leader. Now, Lemay has his eyes set on the NFL.

His post-college career got off to a great start. He earned offensive MVP honors in the East-West Shrine Bowl, then joined two of his fellow teammates at the combine in Indy.

“I think it kind of answered some questions, a lot of people always questioned if I could compete at the top level and play at a high level against top competition and showcase that I have great skills, the blocking and pass protecting and stuff like and showcase my knowledge of the game."

The next step, was the Pro Day to really try and cement himself as a future NFL draft pick, but it was cancelled like other pro days throughout the country due to the coronovirus outbreak.

"It’s really a tough situation for players and coaches because they don't get to see us, and the players don't get to showcase what they can do."

And with schools and gyms closed, Lemay is having to find any way possible stay in shape.

“I just have to find certain hills. I’ll pull over and see a big old hill, so I’ll just go run up that, or do a lot of calisthenics, you know, a lot of pushups and pull-ups, or just go do some drills by myself."

Advertisement

As of now the draft is still on for late |April and whether he's selected in one of the seven rounds or picked up after, Lemay says he's done all he can do up to now.

"I feel like I’ve showcased enough to be in that number, but I’m just leaving it up to go now and whatever happens happens."

